Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Hyundai to stop plant in Russia on March 1-5 amid supply crunch, Ifax says

1 minute read

Visitors take photographs in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) will suspend its car assembly plant in Russia's St Petersburg on March 1-5 due to supply chain interruptions, Interfax newsagency reported on Tuesday, citing a company official for the South Korean company in Russia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moscow Bureau, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters