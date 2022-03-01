1 minute read
Hyundai to stop plant in Russia on March 1-5 amid supply crunch, Ifax says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) will suspend its car assembly plant in Russia's St Petersburg on March 1-5 due to supply chain interruptions, Interfax newsagency reported on Tuesday, citing a company official for the South Korean company in Russia.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moscow Bureau, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.