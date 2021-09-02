Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis to be all-electric by 2030

1 minute read

The logo of South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai's premium brand Genesis is seen at a showroom in Zurich, Switzerland May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motors' (005380.KS) Genesis said on Thursday it would phase out all gas-powered cars by the end of the decade and that its luxury vehicles debuting 2025 onwards will run on fuel cells and batteries.

Genesis, which was launched as Hyundai's standalone luxury division in 2015 to compete with premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes and Lexus, joins other auto majors who are doubling down on investments in electric vehicles.

The company, which accounts for just above 3% of Hyundai's overall vehicle sales, said it would develop eight electric vehicle models with global sales expected to reach 400,000 units per year.

Hyundai Motor on Thursday unveiled Genesis' first electric vehicle, the GV60, which will be released this year in South Korea and start deliveries in North America in 2022.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 12:58 PM UTC

Special Report: How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tesla

"Do you know how big Volvo is?" asked Don Leclair, finance chief at Ford Motor Co..

Autos & Transportation
GM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage
Autos & Transportation
BMW to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40% by 2030
Autos & Transportation
Daimler sees Q3 hit to Mercedes sales from chip shortage
Autos & Transportation
Chinese regulators raise concerns with ride-hailing firms