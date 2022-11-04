Indian airline IndiGo posts bigger quarterly loss on higher fuel costs

The logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BENGALURU, Nov 4 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, on Friday posted a bigger loss for the second quarter, hit by higher fuel prices and foreign exchange losses.

The company's loss widened to 15.85 billion Indian rupees ($192.60 million) in the July-September quarter, from 14.40 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.2930 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

