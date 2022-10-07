Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp launches first electric scooter worldwide















NEW DELHI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) launched its first electric scooter worldwide on Friday, as it looks to catch up with newer firms who have taken the lead in the country's clean mobility push.

The company wanted to launch the product earlier, but "we had to get it right" company chairman Pawan Munjal told reporters at the launch event in the northern Indian city of Jaipur.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aditi Shah, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.