Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki plans price hike in January

A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian top carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) said on Friday it planned to increase the price of its vehicles in January, prompted by continued cost pressure due to inflation and recent regulatory requirements.

"While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase," the company said in a statement, adding that the hike would vary across models.

Maruti did not say how much it planned to raise prices by.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks