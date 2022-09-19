Indian ride-hailing firm Ola plans to cut about 200 engineering jobs

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An employee speaks over his phone as a private security guard looks on at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

BENGALURU, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Monday it will cut about 200 jobs from its overall engineering workforce as a part of the SoftBank Group (9984.T)-backed group's restructuring exercise to minimise redundancy.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

