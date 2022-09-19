1 minute read
Indian ride-hailing firm Ola plans to cut about 200 engineering jobs
BENGALURU, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Monday it will cut about 200 jobs from its overall engineering workforce as a part of the SoftBank Group (9984.T)-backed group's restructuring exercise to minimise redundancy.
