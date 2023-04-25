India's Bajaj Auto reports Q4 profit drop on sluggish exports

Companies Bajaj Auto Ltd Follow















BENGALURU/CHENNAI, April 25 (Reuters) - India's Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS) reported a 2.5% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as exports of its two- and three-wheelers took a hit due to the impact of high inflation in several of its overseas markets.

The company's profit fell to 14.33 billion Indian rupees ($175 million) for the quarter ended March 31.

($1 = 81.9330 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Janane Venkatraman











