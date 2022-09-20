India's Hero MotoCorp, HPCL partner for EV charging network

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) said on Tuesday it would partner with state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.

Hero said it would lead the infrastructure development for the charging network and the two companies would first establish the infrastructure at HPCL's existing network of energy stations.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

