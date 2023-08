A Scrambler 400 X bike is displayed in this handout image obtained by Reuters on July 18, 2023. Hero MotorCorp/Handout via REUTERS

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) on Wednesday increased prices of its Harley Davidson X440 by 10,500 rupees ($127.45) to 239,500 rupees.

Online bookings at current price will close on Aug. 3, the company said.

($1 = 82.3850 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

