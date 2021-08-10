India's Mahindra and Mahindra to replace fluid pipes for some vehicles

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS)said on Tuesday it was inspecting and replacing fluid pipes in some of its pickup trucks made between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly.

The inspection and replacement is limited to 29,878 vehicles and will be carried out free of cost, Mahindra said.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

