Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

India's Mahindra and Mahindra to replace fluid pipes for some vehicles

1 minute read

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS)said on Tuesday it was inspecting and replacing fluid pipes in some of its pickup trucks made between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly.

The inspection and replacement is limited to 29,878 vehicles and will be carried out free of cost, Mahindra said.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · August 9, 2021 · 6:55 PM UTC28 U.S. House Democrats want $85 billion in EV charging infrastructure funding

A group of 28 U.S. House Democrats on Monday asked congressional leaders to back $85 billion in funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, a big jump over funding proposed in a bill before Congress.

Autos & TransportationEXCLUSIVE India considers sharp import tax cuts on EVs after Tesla lobbying - sources
Autos & TransportationWolfsburg, we have a problem: How Volkswagen stalled in China
Autos & TransportationFrance's Renault, China's Geely to explore new hybrid-focused venture
Autos & TransportationPhillips 66 to acquire stake in NOVONIX as demand for EV battery materials rises