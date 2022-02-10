India's Mahindra and Mahindra reports 57% jump in Q3 net profit

The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai, India, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) reported a 57% surge in third-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for the automaker's commercial vehicles and farm equipment that offset an increase in costs due to supply chain disruptions.

Consolidated net profit from continuing operations was 19.87 billion rupees ($265.11 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 12.68 billion rupees a year ago, Mahindra said.

($1 = 74.9510 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

