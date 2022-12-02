India's Maruti says chip shortage to cause bigger hit to Dec production















BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS), the country's top carmaker, said on Friday it expected a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months.

The company's production in November, which also saw a "minor impact" due to the shortage, rose 5% year-on-year to 152,786 units, but was at the lowest level since June.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











