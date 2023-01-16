India's Maruti Suzuki raises prices by average 1.1% across models

Keys hang from the door of a Maruti Suzuki Swift car at its stockyard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

BENGALURU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) on Monday said it was raising prices by an average 1.1% across its models, with effect from Jan. 16, prompted by cost pressures.

In December, Maruti had said it would have to raise prices in January to pass on the impact from high inflation and cost pressures related to regulatory requirements.

