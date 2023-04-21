India's Maruti Suzuki to recall 7,213 Baleno RS hatchbacks to fix brake part defect

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi
Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

BENGALURU, April 21 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS), the country's largest carmaker, said on Friday it would recall 7,213 units of its Baleno RS hatchback over a possible defect in vacuum pump that assists its brake function.

"The affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application," the company said in a release, adding that the vehicles affected were manufactured between Oct. 27, 2016 and Nov. 1, 2019.

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

