India's Maruti Suzuki to recall 17,362 vehicles on possible airbag controller defect















BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) on Wednesday said it is recalling 17,362 vehicles manufactured between Dec. 8, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023 over a possible defect in its airbag controllers.

The recall is to inspect and replace the affected part of the airbag controller, which could, in rare situations, not deploy the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash, Maruti added.

The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman











