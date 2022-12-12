India's Tata Motors explores selling part stake in Tata Technologies via IPO















BENGALURU, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) said on Monday it was exploring the sale of a portion of its stake in Tata Technologies through an initial public offering.

Tata Technologies, a product engineering and digital services company, was founded in 1989 as a unit of Tata Motors.

Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











