India's Tata Motors raises passenger vehicle prices

A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

MUMBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian carmaker Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) raised the price of its passenger vehicles on Saturday as input prices continue to increase.

Prices of vehicles were increased 0.55% on average with immediate effect, the company said.

Automobile companies have been raising prices gradually as key commodity prices have risen for several quarters.

Reporting by Nupur Anand and Aditi Shah; Editing by William Mallard

