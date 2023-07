Companies Tata Motors Ltd Follow

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), India's largest automaker by revenue, rose as much as 4.1% on Wednesday after the company reported a larger-than-expected June-quarter profit and announced a capital restructuring plan late on Tuesday.

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.