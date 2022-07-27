India's top carmaker Maruti posts jump in quarterly profit

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled, as the country's biggest carmaker benefitted from price hikes and higher sales.

Profit came in at 10.13 billion rupees ($126.79 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 4.41 billion rupees a year ago when production was hampered by COVID-related disruptions.

($1 = 79.8950 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.