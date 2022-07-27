1 minute read
India's top carmaker Maruti posts jump in quarterly profit
BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled, as the country's biggest carmaker benefitted from price hikes and higher sales.
Profit came in at 10.13 billion rupees ($126.79 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 4.41 billion rupees a year ago when production was hampered by COVID-related disruptions.
($1 = 79.8950 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.