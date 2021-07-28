India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki reports first-quarter profit

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) reported a profit for the first quarter on Wednesday, as it benefited from pandemic-fueled demand for personal vehicles and price hikes that offset rising raw material prices.

Maruti, which sells every second car in India, said unit sales more than tripled in the quarter to 353,614 vehicles from a year earlier, when the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a nationwide lockdown.

Its sales were, however, 28.2% lower sequentially as a second wave of COVID-19 infections hampered business.

The carmaker has also come under pressure from rising prices of commodities such as steel and copper. It has tried to preserve its margins by passing on rising costs to its customers, having bumped up the prices of its cars thrice this year.

The company posted a profit of 4.41 billion rupees ($59.28 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 2.49 billion rupees a year earlier.

Total revenue from operations rose four-fold to 177.71 billion rupees in the reported quarter.

($1 = 74.3900 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Aditya Soni

