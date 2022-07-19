ISS urges Tesla investors to vote against re-election of two board members

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Monday recommended Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) investors vote against the re-election of two of its board members, Ira Ehrenpreis and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson.

ISS cited concerns about "the board's risk oversight in light of the pledging (as collateral) of a significant amount of the company's stock by certain directors" as one of the reasons for the recommendation.

ISS also urged Tesla investors to vote for a shareholder proposal regarding the right of employees to form a labor union.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing

