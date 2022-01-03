Italian car sales rise 5.51% in 2021, down 27.5% in December

Employees walk away at the Maserati new opening plant in Turin, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Car sales rose 5.51% overall last year in Italy to reach the level of 1,457,952, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday, highlighting a positive result compared with 2020, when the sales fell nearly 28% on the previous year.

Last month, however, sales were down 27.5% compared with December 2020, the ministry said.

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, writing by Francesca Landini

