Italy and Stellantis agree on need to increase car production in Italy

ROME, July 10 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Monday Stellantis (STLAM.MI) Chief Executive Carlos Tavares agreed with him on the need to boost car production in Italy.

In a statement released after the pair met in Rome, Urso also said his ministry and the automaker aim to sign a deal on Italian car production by the end of the month.

