Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Italy's Brembo to open high tech lab in U.S. Silicon Valley

1 minute read

The logo of Brembo is seen at its headquarters in Bergamo, Italy October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy's Brembo (BRBI.MI) said on Monday it would open its first high technology lab in California's Silicon Valley to accelerate the company's digitisation, one of the key objectives of a plan announced in September.

Brembo's 'Inspiration Lab' will focus on strengthening the company's expertise in software development, data science and artificial intelligence, the premium brake maker said in a statement.

The centre is expected to open in the last quarter of the year and aims to attract talents from different industries, "favouring the virtuous mix of several competences to benefit the development of Brembo's new braking solutions", it added.

"We are entering and investing in this world-renowned location for high technology and innovation with the clear and ambitious goal of addressing the unprecedented challenges

impacting the automotive sector" CEO Daniele Schillaci said.

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 11:41 AM UTCChina frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets

As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the electric vehicle revolution - permanent magnets, sometimes smaller than a pack of cards, that power electric engines.

Autos & TransportationFactbox: Automakers cutting back on rare earth magnets
Autos & TransportationAll aboard the hyperloop: How your commute could be changing
Autos & TransportationUnion investment says will not discharge VW supervisory board
Autos & TransportationBritish travel rule havoc hits airline stocks