Italy's Iveco raises FY guidance again on Q2 beat

FILE PHOTO-Members of the media stand behind an Iveco S-Way truck at the booth of truck-maker Iveco at the IAA Transportation fair, which will open its doors to the public on September 20, 2022, in Hanover, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian truck and bus maker Iveco Group (IVG.MI) on Wednesday raised its 2023 guidance for a second time, after posting a spike in adjusted operating profits in the second quarter as pricing more than offset higher raw materials costs.

The manufacturer said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from industrial activities would come in between 650-700 million euros ($715-$770 million) this year, up from an already improved previous forecast of between 510-550 million euros.

In the second quarter, Iveco's adjusted EBIT from industrial activities stood at 266 million euros, up 192% from a year earlier, while revenues from industrial activities rose 23.4% to 4.11 billion euros thanks to higher prices as well as volumes and mix.

($1 = 0.9097 euros)

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Alessandro Parodi and Luca Fratangelo, editing Federico Maccioni

