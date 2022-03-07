Iveco and Hyundai Motor sign MoU to explore future collaborations

The logo of Iveco Group is seen outside the Milan Bourse (Italian stock exchange) on the day truckmaker Iveco Group starts trading there, in Milan, Italy, January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian truck, bus and engine maker Iveco group (IVG.MI) said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Motor Company (005380.KS) on March 4 to explore possible collaborations on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

The MoU is a preliminary step in assessing potential cooperations in technology and platforms, encompassing components and systems, the group added in a statement.

The areas of possible mutual interest are electric powertrains and platforms such as fuel-cell systems, vehicle automation and connectivity for commercial vehicles.

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.