Iveco to partner with Hyundai on fuel-cells for hydrogen buses in Europe
MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Truck and bus maker Iveco (IVG.MI) said on Wednesday it would partner with Hyundai Motor's HTWO to equip its future hydrogen-powered buses in Europe with fuel-cell systems designed by the South Korean group hydrogen mobility brand.
Iveco and Hyundai earlier this year signed a preliminary deal to explore collaboration on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply. read more
Iveco did not provide financial terms of the collaboration.
