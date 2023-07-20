Jaguar Land Rover names interim boss Mardell as CEO

BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a unit of Indian automaker Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), said on Thursday it appointed interim boss Adrian Mardell as chief executive officer for a three-year term.

The carmaker also made acting Chief Financial Officer Richard Molyneux's role permanent.

Mardell, a JLR veteran, was appointed to the interim role in November when Thierry Bollore resigned due to personal reasons.

Tata Group on Thursday announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Britain to supply its Jaguar Land Rover factories.

