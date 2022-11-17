Japan auto lobby opposes plan for mileage tax on electric vehicles















TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Japanese automobile lobbying group "firmly opposes" a plan for mileage tax on electric vehicles, an official of the group said on Thursday, adding that it would slow electrification efforts.

"We are firmly opposed to the hasty introduction of measures such as a mileage tax without public discussion," said Seiichi Nagatsuka, vice chair of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki floated the plan among the ideas he mentioned in a parliamentary debate last month to tackle a severe financial situation.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











