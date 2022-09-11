Japan govt, automakers to discuss industry's future as early as October -Kyodo

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said he hopes to hold a meeting by the government and the heads of automakers to talk about the future of the automobile industry as early as next month, Kyodo news agency said on Sunday.

"The automobile industry is entering a period of major transformation," Nishimura told reporters on Saturday in California where he visited Toyota Motor Corp's(7203.T) research facilities, according to Kyodo.

The head of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry was visiting the United States to attend the U.S.-led Indo Pacific Economic Framework trade negotiations. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We would like to discuss the early introduction of autonomous driving and measures to promote its widespread use," Nishimura said.

In the meeting, to be joined by Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with relevant ministers and leaders of automakers, the roles of the automobile industry in a decarbonised society will be also on the agenda, he said, according to Kyodo.

Kishida unveiled the idea of the meeting on a June visit to a Toyota plant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.