Japan's Bridgestone reports ransomware attack at U.S. subsidiary

A logo of Bridgestone is seen at the company's tyre plant in Bethune, that Japan's Bridgestone plans to shut, France, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japanese tyre manufacture Bridgestone Corp (5108.T) on Friday said its U.S. subsidiary has suffered a ransomware attack, just weeks after suppliers of automaker Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) reported similar attacks.

Bridgestone in a statement said third-party unauthorised access was made at Bridgestone Americas on Feb. 27, prompting it to shut down its computer network. It said it later reconnected the network after a comprehensive security check.

An investigation later determined the incident to be a ransomware attack, Bridgestone said.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Toyota's main supplier, Denso Corp (6902.T), detected unauthorised access via a ransomware attack at a group company that handles sales and engineering in Germany. read more

Another Toyota supplier was hit by a cyberattack late last month, prompting Japan's largest automaker to shut down domestic production for one day on March 1, affecting output of around 13,000 vehicles. read more

