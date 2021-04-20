Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The logo of Subaru Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese automaker Subaru Corp (7270.T) said on Tuesday that it was suspending production at its plant in Indiana through the end of April due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

Automakers from Ford Motor (F.N) to Nissan Motor (7201.T) have cut production due to the shortage of chips, used extensively in new cars for automatic windows, parking assistance and entertainment systems. read more

A Subaru spokeswoman said 15,000 vehicles for North America would be affected.

She said that a continued global shortage for chips, rather than a recent fire at Renesas Electronics Corp's (6723.T) chip-making factory, was the main factor behind the suspension.

Increased demand for video games from people staying at home amid a global pandemic has also led to the scarcity, analysts say.

