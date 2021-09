KBA orders recall of 200,000 VW T6 multivans over door-locking mechanism

A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. Picture taken March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Germany's motor vehicle authority (KBA) has ordered a recall of about 200,000 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) T6 multivans that were built between 2019 and 2021, it said on Thursday.

The KBA said that penetrating water at temperatures below freezing point could impair the door locking mechanism, making it appear as though the doors were is locked and creating a risk that they could open unexpectedly while driving.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.