Kia Corp to produce electric vehicles in the U.S. from 2024 - reports

The logo of Kia Corp is seen on its electric vehicle EV6 during a photo opportunity in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kia Corp (000270.KS) is expected to produce electric vehicles in the United States from 2024, South Korean media Maeil Business Newspaper and TV channel SBS reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified auto industry source.

Kia Corp was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least. read more

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill

