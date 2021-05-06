Skip to main content

Autos & TransportationKLM boss sees no need for further pandemic job cuts, cash infusion

Reuters
2 minute read

The chief executive of KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Thursday the company does not expect further pandemic job cuts and does not need an additional cash infusion.

Speaking to reporters after Air France reported a first-quarter operating loss of 1.18 billion euros ($1.42 billion) read more , Pieter Elbers said KLM remains in talks with the European Union over conditions attached to transforming state loans into equity but its cash position is sufficient for now.

"We now have a size that's adequate for the recovery (expected) in the course of this year," Elbers said.

KLM cut 5,000 jobs in 2020 and an additional 1,000 in January.

The company employed around 30,000 before the pandemic began. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 4:09 AM UTCHow low can you go? Volkswagen throws down the emissions gauntlet

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has softened its stance on tough new European carbon dioxide emissions targets for automakers, betting it can absorb more stringent cuts than its rivals, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Autos & TransportationAir France-KLM operating loss widens as European recovery lags
Autos & TransportationEXCLUSIVE Facing chips shortage, Biden may shelve blunt tool used in COVID fight
Autos & TransportationAnalysis: Stricken airlines seek lifeline from transatlantic opening
Autos & TransportationPremium cars lift Volkswagen's margins despite chip woes