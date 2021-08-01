Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) has approved a proposal to build the Middle East's first city to serve electric vehicle manufacturers, the authority said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement does not make clear where the project, called EV City, will be located.

The design and construction tendering process will be during the 2011/22 fiscal year, said KPA's General Manager Yousef al-Abdullah al-Sabah.

KPA noted that electric car makers do not use local distributors or dealers and sell their vehicles directly to consumers, adding that it was common for ports to provide certain infrastructure to manufacturers.

"KPA is able to provide all port and logistics services to the biggest global companies manufacturing electric cars," Sabah said, adding that the project was in line with Kuwait's Vision 2035 economic diversification plan.

The Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of neighbouring Saudi Arabia, has made huge gains after it invested more than $1 billion in electric carmaker Lucid in 2018.

Lucid Group (LCID.O) listed last month after a merger with a blank check company, Churchill Capital Corp IV, in February in a deal that gave the combined company a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion. PIF owns 62.7% of Lucid. read more

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Writing by Lisa Barrington and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.