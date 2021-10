At least 50% of Aston Martin car sales should be electric by 2030, says CEO

An Aston Martin DB6 is pictured in this handout picture provided by Lunaz, a company which is turning classic gasoline powered cars into electric vehicles, in Silverstone, Britain this undated picture obtained by Reuters on October 8, 2021. Lunaz/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - At least 50% of British luxury carmaker Aston Martin's (AML.L) sales should be electric models by 2030, the company's top executive said on Tuesday.

"I would say a minimum of 50% of our sales will be electric, possibly more," Aston Martin Chief Executive Tobias Moers said during the Reuters Events Automotive Summit.

