Lordstown Motors expects to sell 500 Endurance pickup trucks in 2022

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O) said on Monday it expects to manufacture and sell about 500 Endurance electric pickup trucks this year.

The company expects to sell as many as 2,500 units in 2023.

Net loss widened to $81.2 million in the fourth quarter as the automaker said it incurred a total of $115 million in expenses, some related to the commercial launch of Endurance.

The Ohio-based start-up had delayed the launch of the new electric truck by a quarter to the third quarter due to parts and materials shortages and other supply-chain issues. read more

