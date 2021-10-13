Lordstown Motors names Adam Kroll as CFO

A Lordstown Motors sign is seen outside the Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O) on Wednesday named Adam Kroll as chief financial officer.

Lordstown said Kroll brings nearly 25 years of financial, operational and capital markets experience. He previously served as an investment banker at JP Morgan, with a focus on the automotive industry.

In June, the company announced the sudden departure of its founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez, just days after the electric truck maker warned that it may not have enough money to stay in business over the next year. read more

