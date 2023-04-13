Lucid's first-quarter vehicle production, deliveries fall sequentially

Workers assemble electric vehicles at the Lucid Motors plant in Casa Grande
Workers marry the body structure with the battery pack and the front and rear sub frames as they assemble electric vehicles at the Lucid Motors plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, U.S. September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara

April 13 (Reuters) - Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O) on Thursday reported March quarter production and delivery figures that were lower than the preceding December quarter.

The luxury electric car maker produced 2,314 vehicles and delivered 1,406 in the first quarter, lower than 3,493 vehicles produced and 1,932 delivered in the previous quarter.

Shares of the company fell 3% in after-market trade.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal

