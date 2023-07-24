Lyft considers options for bikes business after getting 'strong interest'

July 24 (Reuters) - Lyft (LYFT.O) said on Monday it was exploring options for its bikes and scooters business, the latest move by the company that has fallen behind rival Uber (UBER.N) in the North American ride-sharing market.

The company said it has received "strong inbound interest" for the business that operates across 15 countries.

Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal

