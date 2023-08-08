Lyft falls as fears of price war with Uber overshadow strong forecast

Lyft logo is seen in this illustration taken June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lyft (LYFT.O) signaled on Tuesday it would double down on competitive pricing to catch up with larger rival Uber (UBER.N), taking the shine off its strong earnings forecast and sending the company's shares down nearly 6% in extended trading.

Under new CEO David Risher, Lyft has lowered ride fares and embarked on an aggressive cost-cutting drive to reduce Uber's growing lead in the North American ride-share market.

But that strategy dragged down its revenue per active user by 5% to $47.51 in the second quarter. The figure also missed estimates of $48.38, according to Visible Alpha.

"We really want to price competitively," Risher said in an interview, days after rising fears of a price war slammed Uber shares and overshadowed the company's positive results.

He added that rides receiving prime-time charge, or surge pricing, fell 35% sequentially in the second quarter, while the average per-mile fare was 10% lower from a year ago.

That lower pricing, however, helped spur an 8.2% jump in the number of active riders on the platform to the highest in nearly three years, as Lyft also benefited from a travel rebound and more office commutes.

In the quarter ending September, Lyft expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion, higher than estimates of $1.09 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company, which has promised profitability by 2023-end, forecast adjusted core earnings of $75 million to $85 million and a margin of 7%. Analysts were expecting $49.7 million.

Adjusted earnings before income, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin came in at 4% in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 2.3% in the preceding quarter and negative 19.8% in the June quarter last year.

Revenue grew 3% to $1.02 billion, in line with estimates, while adjusted EBITDA of $41 million was well above expectations of $27.9 million.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.