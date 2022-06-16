Lyft reaches $25 million settlement over claims it hid safety problems

An empty Lyft pick-up area is shown as rideshare drivers hold a rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft follow California law and grant drivers "basic employee rights'', in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

June 16 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) has reached a $25 million settlement to resolve shareholder claims that the ride-hailing company concealed safety problems, including alleged sexual assaults by drivers, prior to its 2019 initial public offering.

The preliminary settlement was filed on Thursday with the federal court in Oakland, California, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr.

Lyft denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

The San Francisco-based company became the first ride-hailing business to go public when it raised $2.34 billion in its March 2019 IPO.

Investors who bought shares in the IPO sued less than two months later, accusing Lyft of concealing safety problems from its registration statement in a bid to appear more socially responsible than its main rival, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N).

Lyft's share price fell below the $72 IPO price less than two weeks after trading began on March 29, 2019, and never recovered.

Reporting by Jody Godoy in Santa Ana, California and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker

