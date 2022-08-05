Maersk to acquire Denmark-based logistics firm Martin Bencher Group

Vaga Maersk container ship is moored in the port of Saint Petersburg, Russia April 18, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

COPENHAGEN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it had agreed to buy Danish logistics company Martin Bencher Group in a deal valued at $61 million.

"Martin Bencher will be an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy, strengthening our ability to provide project logistics services to our global clients," said Maersk's Regional Managing Director in Europe, Karsten Kildahl.

Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Martin Bencher operates in 23 countries with 170 employees and specialises in moving oversized cargo.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, Maersk said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.