Maersk says expect return on invested capital above 7.5%
Shipping group Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) expects its return on invested capital (ROIC) above 7.5% and to deliver average returns above 12% between 2021 and 2025, it said ahead of its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday.
The company said that it had started a review of strategic options for its Maerk Container Industry unit, adding that it expects to make acquisitions to expand its logistics business.
