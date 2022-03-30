Major automakers back tough U.S. vehicle emissions rules in court battle

Commuters navigate early morning traffic as they drive towards downtown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Major U.S. and foreign automakers on Wednesday backed the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) new tougher vehicle emissions regulations in a court challenge brought by some states and ethanol groups.

Texas and 15 other states have challenged the EPA's vehicle emissions rules that reverse a rollback of tailpipe rules issued under former President Donald Trump.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing nearly all major automakers, said in a court filing the EPA rule "will challenge the industry" but provides automakers with "critically important flexibilities."

Automakers, the group added, want to ensure "critical regulatory provisions supporting electric vehicle technology are maintained."

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

