India's Maruti to recall over 87,000 cars on likely steering system defect

[1/2] Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS), the country's top carmaker, said on Monday it was recalling a total of 87,599 S-Presso and Eeco vehicles to inspect and replace a possible defect in the vehicle's steering system.

The defect is suspected to be in a part of the steering tie rod, which, in rare cases, may break and affect the vehicle's steerability and handling, the company said in an exchange filing.

The recall, effective July 24, will cater to vehicles manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023, the carmaker added.

Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

