Maruti Suzuki India's Q1 profit more than doubles on strong utility vehicle sales

[1/2] The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India's (MRTI.NS) first-quarter profit more than doubled and also beat estimates on Monday, as the country's largest carmaker by volume benefited from higher sales of pricier and margin-boosting utility vehicles (UV).

The company posted a net profit of 24.85 billion rupees ($302.3 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to analysts' estimate of 24.75 billion rupees as per Refinitiv data.

Maruti's results follow smaller rival Tata Motors, whose profit also raced past estimates.

The company's net sales were up 22% at 308.45 billion rupees, led by a more than 50% rise in UV sales.

Meanwhile, the company said it would terminate its contract manufacturing agreement with Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) and exercise the option to acquire the shares of SMG from parent Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T).

Maruti shares closed 1.6% higher ahead of the results. ($1 = 82.2080 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.