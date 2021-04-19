Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Autos & TransportationMaserati unveils hybrid version of Levante SUV

Reuters
2 minutes read

A Maserati Levante SUV car is seen at the exhibition stand of Maserati ahead of the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Maserati, Stellantis' (STLA.MI) premium carmaker, unveiled the hybrid version of its Levante large sports utility vechicle (SUV) on Monday, refreshing its range as part of a turnaround effort.

Available from this summer, Maserati's first hybrid SUV will be based on a mild-hybrid technology, which offers some electric assistance to a traditional engine.

"A plug-in hybrid platform would have added too much weight to the car, jeopardising performance," Maserati Head of product development Francesco Tonon said during a web presentation.

Combining a 4 cylinder, 2 litre engine with a 48-volt hybrid system, the Levante reaches a top speed of more than 240 kilometres per hour.

Maserati has said it will offer hybrid or fully-electric versions of its new models, and its entire range will be electrified by 2025.

The carmaker already offers a hybrid version of its Ghibli sedan, while its new Grecale SUV, expected in the second half of this year, will also be available as a hybrid.

Maserati's first full-electric vehicle is expected next year with the release of the new Gran Turismo. It will be followed by planned releases of electric versions of new Gran Cabrio and MC20 super car.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 12:42 PM UTCToyota to review climate stance as investors turn up the heat

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) signalled a shift in its climate change stance on Monday, saying it would review its lobbying and be more transparent on what steps it is taking as it faces increased activist and investor pressure.

Autos & TransportationA tale of two carmakers: GM and Toyota take different electric roads in China
Autos & TransportationAUTOSHOW Chip shortage casts shadow over China’s auto industry recovery
Autos & TransportationMaserati unveils hybrid version of Levante SUV
Autos & TransportationAUTOSHOW Nissan to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electric cars in China