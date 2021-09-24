Mercedes-Benz customers waiting more than a year for cars due to chip shortage - CEO in FAZ

FILE PHOTO: Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Ola Kallenius attends a demonstration flight round of an electrical air taxi at the Daimler museum in Stuttgart, Germany, September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz customers are facing waiting times of more than a year for their orders because of interruptions to production caused by chip shortages, Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Ola Kallenius told a German newspaper in an interview on Friday.

"Demand is huge at Mercedes-Benz and at the same time there are unfortunately severe limitations," he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "For some models the waiting times are longer than we would like, in some cases over a year."

Kaellenius repeated a previous forecast that the troubles with chip supply plaguing automakers worldwide would continue into 2023, as structural problems as well as pandemic-induced lockdowns in key supplier countries persist.

