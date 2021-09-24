Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Mercedes-Benz customers waiting more than a year for cars due to chip shortage - CEO in FAZ

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO: Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Ola Kallenius attends a demonstration flight round of an electrical air taxi at the Daimler museum in Stuttgart, Germany, September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz customers are facing waiting times of more than a year for their orders because of interruptions to production caused by chip shortages, Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Ola Kallenius told a German newspaper in an interview on Friday.

"Demand is huge at Mercedes-Benz and at the same time there are unfortunately severe limitations," he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "For some models the waiting times are longer than we would like, in some cases over a year."

Kaellenius repeated a previous forecast that the troubles with chip supply plaguing automakers worldwide would continue into 2023, as structural problems as well as pandemic-induced lockdowns in key supplier countries persist.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 9:44 AM UTC

Daimler expands European battery network with 33% stake in ACC venture

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz said on Friday it will take a 33% stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC), expanding its European sourcing of battery cells key to its EV ambitions and currently produced primarily in Asia.

Autos & Transportation
San Francisco raises Tesla 'self-driving' safety concerns as public test nears
Autos & Transportation
White House prods companies on chips information request
Autos & Transportation
Indian auto dealers ask government for help after Ford exit setback
Autos & Transportation
Tesla's German landing will fuel competition - Volkswagen CEO